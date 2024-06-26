Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 26.81 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 18.33 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 19.32 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 17.45 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 17.5 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 17.87 °C Heavy intensity rain July 3, 2024 17.78 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 26, 2024, is 25.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.44 °C and 25.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.29 °C and 27.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 154.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

