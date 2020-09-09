e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe becomes chairperson of Maharashtra legislative Council

Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe becomes chairperson of Maharashtra legislative Council

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 02:22 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
         

Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe was re-elected as the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative Council amid din in the House on Tuesday. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had fielded Gorhe, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had nominated Vijay Girkar.

The BJP, however, walked out of the proceedings after chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar refused to defer the election as a petition filed by BJP in the Bombay high court (HC) was to be heard on Thursday. Nimbalkar announced the Gorhe was elected unanimously, as the BJP did not contest the poll carried out through voice votes. Gorhe was the deputy chairperson of the house in June 2019.

Leader of Opposition in the Council argued that his party has approached the HC, seeking a stay on the election as some of its MLCs have been infected by Covid-19 and they will be deprived of their fundamental right of voting given by the Constitution.

However, the legislative Council chairman refused to defer the poll and said, “The high court has not summoned me on the decision taken. You, the leader of opposition, are informing me about the decision of the High Court. Therefore, I will not accept the objection raised. Here, it is not the matter of one election or the rights of members as contended by you. The high court does not have jurisdiction over the internal proceedings of the House. Therefore, I will stick to my decision.”

BJP MLA and state party chief Chandrakant Patil wrote to Nimbalkar and expressed his disappointment and alleged “discrimination” that he acted “under pressure” to favour ally. “In the Chairman election held four years ago, we, who had never backed NCP, voted for you to get you elected as chairman. But you never cooperated with us, even though it was our government. However today you worked under pressure to discriminate against us.” He added, “Deputy chairperson election was held during a pandemic? While three BJP legislators could not attend as they were coronavirus positive, still election was held? Instead of 78 members, the House had 60 members, still, the election was held? The election was held while a petition was pending in the court? It is surprising.”

top news
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In