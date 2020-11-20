e-paper
Home / Cities / SHO of Mohali’s Mullanpur suspended for inaction

SHO of Mohali’s Mullanpur suspended for inaction

Departmental inquiry has also been initiated as the cop failed to act on complaint of illegal construction on panchayat land

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Mullanpur station house officer (SHO) has been suspended for not acting on the complaint of illegal construction on panchayat land.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said the block development and panchayat officer of Mullanpur had written to SHO Amandeep Singh regarding the illegal construction, but he kept sitting on the complaint for several days.

“I have suspended him for failing to take action,” said the SSP, adding that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

In October, the SSP had suspended the Lalru SHO for allegedly taking bribe.

