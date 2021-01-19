Shubman was confident of win at Gabba, says father

The Gill family spent Monday night praying as all eyes were on the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and their 21-year-old lad Shubman Gill during the deciding match of Brisbane Test cricket series. Even so, the nail-biting and prayers paid off when India took the Aussies by storm and pulled off an incredible win and bagged the series.

Shubman, who scored a crucial 91 for the team in the second innings, had sounded optimistic on the phone with his father before the match on Monday night. “Shubi was very confident that India is going to win the match as the wicket was playing well. He promised me that he will give his best and help India triumph,” said Shubman’s father Lakhwinder Singh Gill, who celebrated the win with his wife Keart Gill at their Mohali house.

Shubman, who scored his second fifty in the Test series on Tuesday, missed hitting his first Test century by nine runs when he was removed by spinner Nathan Lyon. His crucial knock came off 146 deliveries. “It would have been an icing on the cake if Shubi had scored a century in Brisbane. He was looking good throughout the innings. Nevertheless, India won the game and hearts of millions. Rishabh Pant did a fine job in the end,” added Lakhwinder Singh Gill, who has played an important role in shaping Shubman’s cricketing career.

The opener made his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second match. With his solid performance and gumption in the Test series, India shattered Australia’s 32-year winning streak at the Gabba and sealed a 2-1 series win with three wickets in hand.

Vikram Rajvir Singh, former Indian Test bowler and the last player from Punjab to play Test cricket, also lauded Shubman’s efforts and said, “What a brilliant start to his Test career. He looked so determined, skilful and confident in the middle. India’s opening slot is now booked for some years. Shubman is young dynamite and has a bright future. He is going to win big for India in the coming years. It is not easy to take on fast bowlers on Australian bouncy wickets and dominate, but Shubman has shown the grit. He is here to stay for a long time.”

Shubman emerged as the highest scorer for India in the Brisbane Test match and now has an average of 51.8 in three matches.