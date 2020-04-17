Sikh Federation member dies in UK due to Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:11 IST

JALANDHAR Mandeep Singh, a member of Sikh Federation UK, died due to Covid-19 at Leicester city in the United Kingdom on Thursday evening.

Mandeep, 46, who hailed from Chitti village of Jalandhar district, ran construction business in Leicester and was associated with various gurdwaras there.

Varinder Singh, chairman of Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur, Leicester, told HT over phone that Mandeep got infected with coronavirus in the last week of March and was shifted to a hospital in Leicester two weeks ago. He was on ventilator and breathed his last late Thursday evening.

He is survived by his parents, wife and two sons.

Mandeep moved to the UK in 1993 and established his business.

Gurjit Samra, spokesperson for Sikh Federation UK, said that Mandeep remained on the front foot in the community fund-raiser functions. “He was a very nice person and an asset to the community.”

Claudia Webbe, member of parliament from Leicester East, tweeted, “So sad to learn of the #Coronavirus death of Mandeep Singh Chitte. He’d been a huge support to me. My thoughts are with his family, friends & loved ones. He did so much for the community, so gentle, so kind and well respected amongst @SikhFedUK of Leicester-this is a massive loss.”