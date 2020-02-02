Six friends die as SUV falls into Kaithal drain

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:33 IST

Six persons were killed after the Mahindra Scorpio SUV they were travelling in skidded off the Pundri-Dhand road in Kaithal late on Saturday.

The deceased are Ajay Kumar, 23, Ramkesh, 26, and Ankush Kumar, 22, of Hisar’s Surewala village; Kapil Kumar, 20, of Hisar’s Bithmara village; Dipak Kumar, 21, of Karnal’s Gagsina village and Sunil Kumar, 26, of Fatehabad’s Haswala village.

While bodies of five victims were found inside the SUV, Ramkesh was found dead about 100ft away from the spot on Sunday morning.

As per family members of the victims, the six friends had gone on a three-day trip to Haridwar.

The police said the accident took place on their return journey. All of them were taken to the civil hospital in Kaithal, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

“We got to know about the accident from locals around 10 last night. They told us that a car had fallen into a dried out drain. Five bodies were recovered from the SUV, while the sixth victim was found dead at some distance,” Pundri police station in-charge Virender Singh said.

He said the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

The cop said victims’ families have been informed about the accident and bodies sent for postmortem examination.

Police officials associated with the investigation said poor visibility due to fog had caused the accident.

However, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver of an unidentified vehicle which might have hit the SUV.

Two more dead in twin Karnal mishaps

Two people were killed in as many road accidents in Karnal district, police said on Sunday.

Anil Raja, 42, of Ardana village in Karnal’s Assandh subdivision died when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction collided into his car on the Assandh-Jind road late on Saturday.

He was rushed to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot.

Assandh police station in-charge Surinder Sidhu said an FIR under Section 304 A of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.

In another mishap, Balbir Singh, 44, of Suraj Nagar in Karnal was killed after a vehicle hit his motorcycle on NH-44.

The police said that Balbir was on his way back home when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his bike, killing him on the spot.

The police have registered an FIR under same section of the IPC against the driver of the unknown vehicle.