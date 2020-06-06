Six men planning to commit robbery nabbed in Ludhiana

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:39 IST

The Sahnewal police on Friday arrested six men who were allegedly planning to commit a robbery.

Police have recovered an illegal countrymade pistol, sharp-edged weapons and three motorcycles from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashish Kumar of Mahadev Nagar; Shiv Kumar, alias Shiva, of Karamjit Nagar, Kuccha Lohara Road; Bablu Kumar of Karamjit Nagar, Kuccha Lohara Road; Sharan Kumar of Jain Colony; Kushal Shukla of Jain Colony; and Vishal Gautam of Hargobind Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said the accused were nabbed near Pawa village during special checking.

The ADCP said the accused used to rob commuters at gunpoint.

Shiv Kumar is already facing trial in two cases of kidnapping and liquor smuggling. Besides, Ashish Kumar has a case of assault registered against him.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station.