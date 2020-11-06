Six more Covid deaths in Jammu & Kashmir

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:53 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday witnessed six Covid-19 deaths and 582 new cases on Friday, taking the total Covid count to 97,805 and death toll to 1,523.

As per the official data released in the evening 353 people tested positive in Kashmir and 227 in Jammu. Two people succumbed to the disease in Jammu and four in Kashmir.

A total of 1009 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 514 in Jammu. Two districts of Kashmir, Srinagar and Baramulla constitute 50% deaths in Kashmir province.

On Friday, 632 people recovered and were discharged from the hospitals and Covid centres. Srinagar, Baramulla and Jammu district had 119, 116 and 102 recoveries.

So far, 90537 people have recovered from the disease and now the active cases have reduced to 5,745 in J&K. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 24.39 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 169 more people tested positive. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 83. Srinagar tops the case tally with 20158 cases and 373 deaths followed by Jammu district with 18,179 cases and 265 deaths.

Till date, 6.64 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15, 401 in home quarantine, 5,745 in isolation, and 43,559 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.98 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.