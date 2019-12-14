Six students injured in Mumbai-Pune e-way mishap; 1 critical

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 19:36 IST

PUNE: Six students of Ajinkya D Y Patil College, Lohegaon were injured seriously when the Honda car they were travelling in rammed onto the divider in front of the Food Mall at Ozarde village at 6.30 am on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Ozarde trauma centre and their condition was stated to be stable with one student reported as critical, highway police said.

The accident took place at 6.30 am when the car, bearing number plate HR 26 CF 9048 dashed against the road divider after the driver lost control over the wheels, police said. Two of the injured are women while four are men.

The six injured were identified as Jatin Joginder Singh (19) , Bijal Sandeep Kaleja ( 19), Anisha Sunil Jain (19), Parth Sanjeev Gogia (20 ), Adil Pratap Tirlochan Singh (19) and Harshavarshan Sajeev Ratta ( 20 ). Police Inspector Kishore Mhaswade of Shirgaon Police Station said the passengers were close friends from different disciplines in the college.

“They were travelling to Mumbai for some work when their car met with an accident. They have been admitted to Aditya Birla Hospital. Anisha’s condition is critical as the iron portion of the divider hit her head and leg. We have registrered a case of rash and negligent driving in this regard. The accident took place near km 78/7 when Jatin lost control over the wheels and crashed into the road divider,” he said.

The highway police blocked Mumbai-bound traffic for half-an-hour to remove the mangled remains of the car. A spot panchnama was prepared after which the Talegaon Dabhade police handed over the investigations to Shirgaon police who are now investigating the case.