e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cities

Six students injured in Mumbai-Pune e-way mishap; 1 critical

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2019 19:36 IST
H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Six students of Ajinkya D Y Patil College, Lohegaon were injured seriously when the Honda car they were travelling in rammed onto the divider in front of the Food Mall at Ozarde village at 6.30 am on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Ozarde trauma centre and their condition was stated to be stable with one student reported as critical, highway police said.

The accident took place at 6.30 am when the car, bearing number plate HR 26 CF 9048 dashed against the road divider after the driver lost control over the wheels, police said. Two of the injured are women while four are men.

The six injured were identified as Jatin Joginder Singh (19) , Bijal Sandeep Kaleja ( 19), Anisha Sunil Jain (19), Parth Sanjeev Gogia (20 ), Adil Pratap Tirlochan Singh (19) and Harshavarshan Sajeev Ratta ( 20 ). Police Inspector Kishore Mhaswade of Shirgaon Police Station said the passengers were close friends from different disciplines in the college.

“They were travelling to Mumbai for some work when their car met with an accident. They have been admitted to Aditya Birla Hospital. Anisha’s condition is critical as the iron portion of the divider hit her head and leg. We have registrered a case of rash and negligent driving in this regard. The accident took place near km 78/7 when Jatin lost control over the wheels and crashed into the road divider,” he said.

The highway police blocked Mumbai-bound traffic for half-an-hour to remove the mangled remains of the car. A spot panchnama was prepared after which the Talegaon Dabhade police handed over the investigations to Shirgaon police who are now investigating the case.

top news
‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Refrain from provocations if you want a peaceful New Year’: N. Korea
‘Refrain from provocations if you want a peaceful New Year’: N. Korea
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
Bhuvi injury opens Pandora’s Box; Bumrah & Hardik refused to go to NCA
Bhuvi injury opens Pandora’s Box; Bumrah & Hardik refused to go to NCA
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities