Six-year-old found raped, murdered in Bhiwandi

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:17 IST

The body of a six-year-old girl, who was raped and strangled, was found in Bhiwandi township in Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The girl’s body was found by one of her relatives near a pipeline in Saravali Pada area of Kongaon here, senior inspector RT Katkar said.

“The girl’s parents came to the state around six years ago from Nalanda in Bihar. They are labourers. The child went missing from her home around 8pm on October 28,” Katkar said.

A case has been registered for kidnapping and murder under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified persons, he added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 00:17 IST