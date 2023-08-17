Slain Merchant Navy officer's brother seeks extradition of 'killer' from UAE

Manjit Singh Virdi, the brother of Manmohan Singh Virdi, a retired Merchant Navy captain based in Maharashtra, has sought justice for the latter who, he claimed, was murdered at his Lonavla bungalow by his neighbours Hussain Shattaf, his wife Waheeda Shattaf and Zaanish Khan. Virdi’s family has written to the External Affairs Minister (EAM), requesting it to extradite the "main accused", Hussain Shattaf, from the UAE. (iStock)

The Pune Rural police has registered an FIR against the three accused in 2006.

According to the chargesheet filed in 2009, in connection with the case, the motive for the murder was said to be an alleged relationship between the deceased and Waheeda.

Virdi’s family has written to the External Affairs Minister (EAM), requesting it to extradite the "main accused", Hussain Shattaf, from the UAE.

“Accused Hussain Shattaf has fled to UAE with a forged passport as a case registered against him in Worli Police station with Court Order of having passports with different names desiring to disappear and mislead justice and he is the main accused in the murder case of my brother… his stay in UAE is illegal and with forged documents. I am urging the government and the Ministry of External Affairs to extradite him to India and start the trial in my brother's murder case and bring us justice," Virdi’s letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar read.

Further, in the letter, a copy of which is with ANI, Captain Virdi said Hussain Shattaf was held guilty of the murder by the Supreme Court recently and is currently living in the UAE on a forged passport.

Responding to Virdi, the MEA said the Indian mission in the UAE has been told to look into the matter. “Received mail regarding Manmohan Singh Virdi who was murdered by Hussain Shattaf. Hussain Shattaf has absconded to UAE. Manmohan Singh's family wants justice. The Mission is requested to kindly look into the matter,” the MEA stated in response to Virdi's letter.

Shattaf, alleged Virdi, has several cases registered against him, including forgery and defrauding the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI). “Hussain has forged marriage certificate, changing his name and father’s identity, to obtain citizenship of the UAE. A case has been registered against him in Mumbai,” Virdi said.

The victim’s family said the apex court ruling in the matter seems to have made very little difference to Hussain, as he is living happily in the UAE. “In light of the Supreme Court order, I would request the Indian government to ensure justice for my brother. His life should not go in vain. I have full faith in our judicial system. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he told ANI.

The deceased retired merchant navy captain’s brother informed further that the family approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court discharged Hussain Shattaf and the other accused in the case. “Shattaf went scot-free even though we submitted proof of his involvement in my brother’s murder at his residence. Shattaf’s wife Waheeda was an accessory to the crime,” Virdi added.

The victim's family claimed that Hussain forged his passport and other government documents to flee the country after committing the murder. Hussain Shattaf is also a proclaimed offender in many other cases in India, they alleged.

"It has been an agonising quest for justice for us since my brother was murdered horrifically. Our fight for justice was initially impeded by our humble means and threatened to be undermined by the clout and influence of the accused. But I did not lose hope and held on to the belief that justice will prevail," the victim's brother said.

"While nothing can bring my brother back now, I can at least look myself in the mirror knowing justice has prevailed. I can only hope that my brother will rest in peace, wherever he is, today," he added. The retired Merchant Navy captain and his family have urged the MEA and the UAE government to facilitate the extradition of the main murder accused at the earliest. “If the main accused of murder stays outside the country in UAE, then both trial and justice are not possible in India. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the victim's kin added in the letter.