Solar panel-walled building at SPPU to generate 15 units of energy every day

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:36 IST

PUNE The National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar inaugurated a solar panel-walled building at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Sunday.

SPPU claims that it is first of its kind solar wall structure in the country through which electricity is generated. It is named “Experience Centre” and is developed by the Solar Scape Enterprises.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, pro-vice-chancellor NS Umrani, registrar Prafulla Pawar, director of Solar Scape Deepak Gadre, energy study department head Sandesh Jadkar and other SPPU officials were present during the event.

Gadre said, “Solar panels made of cadmium telluride photovoltaic cells have been mounted on the glass facade of the structure. With this facility, 14 to 15 units energy is generated every day. The company has brought this technology from China, this type of technology is more used in European countries and China since last five years.”

“Due to these long walls of tall buildings can be used to generate electricity through solar power. These walls are safer than top solar panels installed on the upper side of buildings. Such buildings get ‘green rating’ as it reduces heat inside the building. Colours are available in these glasses and visibility through the glass can be monitored. While these walls can sustain in any type of weather conditions,” said Gadre.