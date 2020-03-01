e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Solar panel-walled building at SPPU to generate 15 units of energy every day

Solar panel-walled building at SPPU to generate 15 units of energy every day

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar inaugurated a solar panel-walled building at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Sunday.

SPPU claims that it is first of its kind solar wall structure in the country through which electricity is generated. It is named “Experience Centre” and is developed by the Solar Scape Enterprises.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, pro-vice-chancellor NS Umrani, registrar Prafulla Pawar, director of Solar Scape Deepak Gadre, energy study department head Sandesh Jadkar and other SPPU officials were present during the event.

Gadre said, “Solar panels made of cadmium telluride photovoltaic cells have been mounted on the glass facade of the structure. With this facility, 14 to 15 units energy is generated every day. The company has brought this technology from China, this type of technology is more used in European countries and China since last five years.”

“Due to these long walls of tall buildings can be used to generate electricity through solar power. These walls are safer than top solar panels installed on the upper side of buildings. Such buildings get ‘green rating’ as it reduces heat inside the building. Colours are available in these glasses and visibility through the glass can be monitored. While these walls can sustain in any type of weather conditions,” said Gadre.

top news
Reports of tensions in southeast and west Delhi are rumours, says Delhi Police
Reports of tensions in southeast and west Delhi are rumours, says Delhi Police
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar targets at least 200 seats for NDA in Bihar assembly polls
Nitish Kumar targets at least 200 seats for NDA in Bihar assembly polls
Trump’s India visit was aimed at the diaspora vote | Opinion
Trump’s India visit was aimed at the diaspora vote | Opinion
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities