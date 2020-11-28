e-paper
Home / Cities / Son, his friend held for Yamunanagar mason’s murder

Son, his friend held for Yamunanagar mason’s murder

The mason was found with his throat slit on an under-construction satoli road near sector 18 on November 20.

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

Almost a week after a 50-year-old mason was found dead on a road in Yamunanagar, police on Saturday arrested his son and his friend for the crime.

The accused were identified as Shantti of Kansali village and Ravi Kumar alias Sonu of Sasoli Majra village. The body of the mason, Arjun of kansali village, was found with his throat slit on an under-construction satoli road near sector 18 on November 20.

Police spokesman Chamkaur Singh said Shantti had told police that his father used to frequently fight with his mother and sisters. “My father had an extramarital affair with a woman and sometimes he didn’t come home at night. Due to this, there was a lot of trouble at home and my family was very upset. Once he had kicked me out of the house. Ravi got me a room on rent in his village and I was staying there. I had told Ravi about my father’s actions,” Shantti had told the police.

“I had stolen a bike from Pansari Bazar and wanted to chase my father to kill him. Later, on November 19, Ravi helped me and in the evening we chased my father, caught him and I stabbed him with a knife near his neck. I also slit his throat and fled,” Chamkaur said quoting Shantti.

CIA-2 incharge Mahruf Ali said the weapons used in the incident are yet to be recovered.

