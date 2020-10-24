Soon, special drive to identify unlicensed, illegal travel agents in Mohali: DC

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:08 IST

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Friday said that a special drive for the identification of unlicensed and illegal travel agents will soon be undertaken by all sub-district magistrates and area deputy superintendents of police.

The DC said in wake of complaints being received against licensed and unlicensed travel agents of cheating and fraud, sub-divisional committees had already been constituted. Wherever appropriate, criminal action as prescribed under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act and Rules, 2014, will be initiated against the wrongdoers, he added.

The defined offences and penalties entail imprisonment for a period not less than three years, which may extend to seven years along with a fine which may extend to ₹5 lakh as per the provisions of the Act.

The Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act and Rules, 2014, provides for the regulation of the activities of travel agents with a view to check and curb illegal and fraudulent activities and malpractices including human smuggling in the state. A list of registered licensees has been uploaded on the website www.sasnagar.nic.in.