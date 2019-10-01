e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Starting Oct 5, Delhi govt will spot potholes and broken roads, repair them

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that, starting October 5, the city government would start repairing potholes and broken roads across 1,260 kms of roads in the city which comes under the jurisdiction of the government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

Between October 2 and October 5, inspection of the entire road network will be carried out and a report will be prepared, said Kejriwal adding that the repair works would start by October 5. “It is an initiative to make Delhi pothole free and give smooth roads to the residents of the city,” he said.

The chief minister said, “A team of one MLA and one PWD engineer will inspect the roads that come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, covering a stretch of 25 kilometers. The team will inspect both the sides of the lanes and report bad roads or potholes.”

As many as 50 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have been chosen for the task, said Kejriwal. He further said, a mobile application has been developed for the exercise. The teams will have to click photographs and upload them on the mobile application. The location will be detected automatically, he said.

When pointed out how this was not the first such exercise initiated by the government in the past four years, Kejriwal said the earlier initiatives were carried out at assembly constituency levels but this time the exercise will be carried out in a more systematic way and he shall monitor the status of the project.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:24 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities