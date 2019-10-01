Starting Oct 5, Delhi govt will spot potholes and broken roads, repair them

cities

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that, starting October 5, the city government would start repairing potholes and broken roads across 1,260 kms of roads in the city which comes under the jurisdiction of the government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

Between October 2 and October 5, inspection of the entire road network will be carried out and a report will be prepared, said Kejriwal adding that the repair works would start by October 5. “It is an initiative to make Delhi pothole free and give smooth roads to the residents of the city,” he said.

The chief minister said, “A team of one MLA and one PWD engineer will inspect the roads that come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, covering a stretch of 25 kilometers. The team will inspect both the sides of the lanes and report bad roads or potholes.”

As many as 50 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have been chosen for the task, said Kejriwal. He further said, a mobile application has been developed for the exercise. The teams will have to click photographs and upload them on the mobile application. The location will be detected automatically, he said.

When pointed out how this was not the first such exercise initiated by the government in the past four years, Kejriwal said the earlier initiatives were carried out at assembly constituency levels but this time the exercise will be carried out in a more systematic way and he shall monitor the status of the project.

