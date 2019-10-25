‘Wet Diwali’ for western Maharashtra, Konkan amidst ‘heavy rainfall’ warning till Oct 27

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:07 IST

PUNE: This Diwali will clearly be a wet one for the western Maharashtra, including the Konkan coast.

The Maharashtra government has issued extremely heavy rainfall warning in the Pune-Konkan region between October 25-27.

“The presence of cyclonic condition in the Arabian Sea will be responsible for extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall along coastal Maharashtra, including Konkan and Pune region. Consequently, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Pune division during October 25 to 27,” an advisory issued on Thursday by the department of revenue, relief and rehabilitation said.

Divisional commissioners have been advised to take immediate precautionary measures to deal with any eventuality.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar said as per the advisory, he has alerted all the district collectors and tehsildars to take necessary steps and keep a watch on dam discharge in their region.

“This warning has been issued specifically on the backdrop of the Diwali festival period and all officers have been advised not to leave their headquarters on the backdrop of this advisory,” Mhaiskar said.

According to an advisory issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), gale winds of 90-100 kmph intensity are very likely to prevail over east central Arabian Sea. Squally winds (sudden, strong winds) of 90-100 kmph intensity are likely to prevail along and off the Maharashtra and Goa coasts.

“The sea condition is very likely to be high to very high over east central Arabian Sea; very rough to high along and off Maharashtra and Goa coasts and rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast and over northeast Arabian Sea along and off south Gujarat coast,” IMD said.

It has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, besides Assam and Meghalaya.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds and heavy rain is likely at isolated places on October 24 to 27 over Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara and rain/thunder showers on October 27 onwards,” IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into northeast Arabian Sea and along and off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and adjoining east central Arabian Sea.

