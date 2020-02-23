e-paper
Home / Cities / State govt’s new excise policy is a recipe for disaster: Hooda

State govt’s new excise policy is a recipe for disaster: Hooda

Says so while addressing a ‘Parivartan rally’ in Petwad village of Hisar’s Narnaund assembly constituency

cities Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday slammed the state government’s new excise policy saying it will push the youth into addiction.

While addressing a ‘Parivartan rally’ in Petwad village of Hisar’s Narnaund assembly constituency, Hooda said the government should immediately withdraw the new excise policy. “It is a recipe for disaster,” he added.

He said the BJP-JJP government had spent more than 100 days in office but the alliance partners have not yet been able to work out a common minimum programme. “This government has not taken even a single step to fulfill the promises it made to the people in the election manifesto,” he added.

“Our policy was aimed at encouraging sports and making our youth world champions on the sports field. This government’s policy is to push the youth of the state into addiction,” Hooda said.

The former CM said the government has worked towards increasing the input costs of farmers and not their profits. “The government is pushing our farmers in debt by increasing rates on agricultural inputs and taxes. The increase in the prices of wheat and paddy has been minimal,” he said.

