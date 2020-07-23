e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / State how many took mock open book tests: Delhi HC to DU

State how many took mock open book tests: Delhi HC to DU

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:07 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Delhi University to state the number of students taking the first set of mock tests for final-year students on July 27 and asked it to give separate data for people with disabilities (PWD) and visually impaired students.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad told the university’s counsel, senior advocate Sachin Datta, to give the number of question papers that had been uploaded along with the number of answer sheets that were downloaded in the first mock test.

They said a senior official from the university should appear on the next date of hearing. “On the next date, we would like to know how your (DU) mock tests went. Give us the entire data on the mock test, and how many students participated,” the bench said. Datta told the court he would keep all the data ready for the court’s perusal.

The court posted the matter challenging the conduct of exams for Tuesdayafter it was informed that the Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging UGC’s notification to conduct the exams.

The high court asked the varsity to give data of how many students under the persons with disability category participated in the mock tests. The court was hearing a bunch of pleas, including one from the PwD candidates, challenging DU’s decision to conduct open book exams.

The judge said that since the SC is hearing the matter and would be hearing it even on Friday, it would be better to list the petitions next week. Following this, the matter was posted for Tuesday.

The final-year exams in DU is scheduled to start from August 10 till August 31 after the high court compressed the schedule given by the university.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In