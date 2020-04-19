e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / State plans to increase area under cotton by 30%

State plans to increase area under cotton by 30%

Punjab additional chief secretary (development) said 21.5 lakh packets of BT cotton seed had been arranged and that the department has also coordinated with the Cotton Corporation of India(CCI) to buy last season’s remaining cotton produce from farmers at the assured MSP

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh: Punjab additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna said on Saturday that the state agricultural department had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to switch the area from paddy to maize and cotton cultivation as part of its crop diversification programme.

He added that in the kharif season, the state’s area under cotton was expected to increase by 30% to 12.5 lakh acre from 9.7 lakh acre last year. In 2018, the area under the crop was 6.62 lakh acre, which was increased to 9.7 lakh acre in 2019. If this year’s target is achieved, the area under cotton would almost double in two years.

Khanna added 21.5 lakh packets of BT cotton seed had been arranged and that the department has also coordinated with the Cotton Corporation of India(CCI) to buy last season’s remaining cotton produce from farmers at the assured MSP. He added that for this, 19 markets in the cotton belt had been made operational.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities