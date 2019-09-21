State starts ‘Take Home Dose’ service from OOAT clinics for addicts

chandigarh

Sep 21, 2019

To improve the retention rate of treatment mechanism at the OOAT (Outpatient Opiod Assisted Treatment) clinics and government de-addiction centres, the state government, on Friday, announced it was starting ‘Take Home Dose’ service, free of cost under the de-addiction programme. Announcing this, health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the Punjab government was operating 35 government drug de-addiction centres and 181 OOAT clinics. These provide treatment to over 1 lakh patients in the state, he added.

“It has been observed that coming daily at the OOAT clinic to complete the course of 18 months is difficult for many patients, and this hits the treatment,” the minister said, adding that patients had been known to drop the treatment mid-course, as the ‘Take Home Dose’ method had not been adopted. Under this, Buprenorphine-Naloxone medicine for de-addiction programme would be provided.

Sidhu added that besides government institutes, private psychiatrist clinics would soon be permitted to provide ‘Take Home Dose Service’ for deaddiction treatment, but first, they have to register at Central Registry online Portal of OOAT Clinics.

“Soon, the medicine will also be dispensed at pharmacies of government de-addiction centres and OOAT clinics at a fixed rate of ₹60 per strip of ten tablets of Buprenorphine-Naloxone; this is almost 10 times cheaper than private de-addiction centres,” the minister said, claiming that the out-of-pocket expenditure of patients would be checked.

Sidhu added that all user-charges charges collected at government de-addiction centres will be deposited with the State Mental Health Authority. “This money will be used for strengthening of de-addiction and rehabilitation services. The Punjab Health Systems Corporation will procure and ensure the supply of medicine.”

Sep 21, 2019