Stranded people can hire private buses to travel back home: Ludhiana administration

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:12 IST

After arranging train service to stranded people to return to their native places, the administration has also allowed remaining ones to arrange private buses on their own and apply for the pass to travel back home.

According to the district administration, some people, who were ready to afford private conveyance on their own to return home, had demanded permission to hire buses. Therefore, such people have been allowed to do so, but after fulfilling certain conditions, a spokesman of the administration said.

He said, “The people, who will book buses have to apply for a curfew pass on the Covid Helpline portal. Before issuing a curfew pass, the administration will ensure that a bus will maintain social distancing and carry only 50% passengers of its capacity. Further, all the passengers will be medically examined before they board the bus.”

“The passengers will have to follow Covid protocols and every passenger will have to wear masks. Moreover, passengers will have to report to the district authorities concerned after reaching their destination district and we will also be informing the district magistrate concerned about such passenger movement,” read the guidelines provided by the Ludhiana police on its official page on the social media.

District public relations officer Prabhdeep Nathowal said, “The buses will not be provided by the administration to stranded passengers, but the passengers will themselves arrange vehicles for themselves and will apply for curfew movement pass from the district administration.”

However, after the district police posted the details of this facility on their official Facebook page, several stranded people interpreted that private bus operators will be resuming the bus service and they visited the Inter-State Bus Terminal here to enquire about the buses, but they returned disappointed as the bus terminal was closed for passengers’ entry and they couldn’t find anyone there to get details.