Street racing between cars kills man, injures friend in Zirakpur

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:24 IST

Late night street racing between two cars left one man dead and another injured near the Nabha Sahib Gurdwara in Zirakpur on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Sunny, 25, of Phase 2, Rajpura, while his friend, Davinder Kumar, 38, of Rajpura was injured.

The duo was travelling in a Maruti SX4, which collided with a Volvo car, being driven by one Ajay Kumar from Haryana.

Police said Davinder, who trades in fruits and vegetables, along with Sunil, was on his way to Chandigarh from Rajpura, around 12am. The SX4, owned by Davinder, was being driven by Sunil, a professional driver, the police said.

Police said as per the employees of a toll plaza on the Patiala road, drivers of both cars, after crossing the toll barrier, were racing on the road.

In an attempt to beat each other, the vehicles missed a narrow bridge near the gurdwara, leading to a collision between the two cars.

The crash caused the SX4 to hit the side of the bridge and fall into a ditch along the road. Davinder somehow managed to get out of the car, but Sunil got trapped between the steering wheel and the seat, and died on the spot.

The Volvo, on the other hand, hit the right side of the bridge and crossed over the median before coming to halt on the footpath. The injured were taken to a hospital, where Sunil was declared brought dead. His body was handed over to family after autopsy. Davinder is recuperating at a hospital in Zirakpur.

VOLVO DRIVER HELD

The Volvo’s driver, Ajay Kumar, was arrested and later released on bail. Police said he was in the merchant navy, and currently on leave.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Ajay at the Zirakpur police station.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 01:17 IST