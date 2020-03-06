Strong wind and rainfall bring back winter chill in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:21 IST

High-speed winds coupled with 5mm rain caused the maximum temperature to decrease by seven notches in Ludhiana on Friday.

According to the meteorological department, similar weather conditions will continue on Saturday.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), their observatory in Sahnewal recorded 5mm rain till 5.30pm.

This caused the maximum temperature to drop from 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 18.6 degrees on Friday, which was six degrees below normal. However, due to the overcast sky on Thursday night, the minimum temperature increased from 11.5 degrees to 13.7 degrees, four notches above normal.

Prabhjyot Kaur, head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said farmers were informed in advance not to irrigate their fields as strong winds can harm the standing crop. “We did not receive any complaint of crops damage as of Friday evening,” Kaur said.

The rain also caused a road to cave in near the bus stand. The municipal corporation staff filled the pit with mud and cordoned off the spot to avoid mishaps.

The strong winds also took down a direction signboard near the Guru Nanak Stadium on Ferozepur Road.

As the mercury dropped, residents, who had finally bid adieu to winter clothes, were again forced to bring out the woollens.

“For over a week, the temperature was on a rise. So we put our winter clothes away. But today the temperature dropped again. It seems that winter season will run into late March,” said Gaurav Gupta, a resident of Civil Lines.