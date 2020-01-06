Students gather at FTII, plan massive protest at 6pm to condemn mob attack at JNU

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:23 IST

PUNE: Students groups started gathering at the gates of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Monday morning to protest the brutal mob violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday night.

The students also sought police permission to conduct protests in the day. “Campus security is not allowing us to hold protests inside the campus,” said V Aadith, president, FTII Students Association.

He said it was decided to hold a massive protest at 6 pm at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in which students will march from the gates of FTII to the SPPU where the protest will culminate in a rally. Student groups from the SPPU, Fergusson College, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and other groups such as Yuva Kranti Dal, National Alliance of Peoples’s Movements, and Navjevan Bharat Sabha will be participating in this protest, said Aadith.

The FTII students called the attack on the students and teachers an appalling display of intolerance. The Akhil Bharitya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP ) students called a meeting at Aniket Canteen inside SPPU campus to plan their protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Another protest has been planned at the District Collectoate besides other education campuses.

The first of the protests began last night itself at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) where students carried lighted torches in a ‘mashal march’. Students gathered at the ‘Wisdom Tree’ point in the campus and marched to the main gate where they were joined by students from Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The protests which began at around 10.30 pm continued till 1.30 am till the students were dispersed by the poice.

Student unions affiliated to various political parties have also planned protests in the day. Satish Pawar, president, National Students Union of India at SPPU said repeated attacks were taking place at the JNU to silence the voices of dissent.

Student unions, including the ABVP, NSUI and others, hurled allegations at one another for the violence unleased at JNU last night.