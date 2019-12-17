Students, others begin 2nd day of protests in Pune to condemn Jamia violence, CAA, NRC

cities

PUNE: The Pune police tried to stop a group of 80-100 students from various colleges gathered at the gates of Fergusson College (FC) in Pune at 10 am on Tuesday to protest against the police violence against students at Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday, Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) and National Registry of Citizens (NRC) introduced by the BJP government.

On Tuesday morning, the students walked through the gates of FC, raised solgans against CAA-NRC and held a signature campaign to gather written support from people around the area.

Some of the students at the protest were also part of the demonstration of solidarity with Jamia students held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Monday evening.

In another protest organised by student bodies, multiple students have planned to gather at the Pune District Collectorate at 2:30 pm. The protest will be in solidarity with the students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia and Delhi University (DU), who were injured in violent protests and police action in Delhi on Sunday night.

The student bodies that have decided to gather include National students union of India (NSUI), Girls Islamic organisation (GIO), Student Islamic union (SIU), ASU, Alumni of JMI, AMU, Jawaharlal Nehru University, students of Indian Law School, Vishwakarma institute of information technology (VIIT) Azam Campus, Poona College, SPPU, Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College, and FC, among others.

In another protest, Chetan Tupe, city head of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has planned a march against the Delhi police action on protestors. This demonstration will be held at Goodluck chowk at 1:30pm.

ASOMI- The Cultural Essence, a registered Assamese association which represents all communities of Assam in Pune, were earlier denied permission by Pune police to hold a protest against CAA-NRC.

