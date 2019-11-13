e-paper
Supreme Court upholds life term to Chandigarh man who killed his wife

Man, lover murdered his wife, Pooja, and burnt her body in July 2012; trial court had awarded life sentence to both

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:13 IST
Surender Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Vajinder Paul (left) and his lover, Renu Bains, were convicted by a trial court for murdering his wife, Pooja, in August 2014. The Punjab and Haryana high court had upheld the conviction in January 2019.
The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld life imprisonment awarded to a Chandigarh man by a trial court for strangling his wife to death and setting the body on fire in 2012.

Vajinder Paul, a resident of Sector 20, and his paramour, Renu Bains, a resident of a Hoshiarpur village, were convicted for murdering Pooja, 32, on July 13, 2012.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had upheld the sentence in January 2019.

Subsequently, Paul filed an appeal before the apex court in October, while Bains did not contest the sentence.

However, the SC bench of justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar and justice Ajay Rastogi dismissed Paul’s appeal in the first hearing on October 25, whose proceedings were recently made available.

The bench quashed Paul’s argument that the entire case was based on circumstantial evidence and their disclosure statements obtained by the police.

DUMPED BODY IN HOSHIARPUR

Paul, a manager with a famous Chandigarh eatery, had strangled Pooja, put the body in his car, and drove for over three hours, covering a distance of over 100km, to dump the body in Hoshiarpur.

He and Bains had poured petrol over the body and set it afire, before dumping it in a ditch. As the murder came to light, the case made headlines for its brutal cold-bloodedness.

Paul became a suspect in the murder on examination of phone call records by the police. He had confessed to having murdered Pooja and taking her body to Hoshiarpur after being arrested.

As police struggled to locate the body, Bains on her arrest had disclosed the charred body’s location.

Pooja, the victim.
Pooja, the victim. ( HT PHOTO )

Awarding life sentence to both accused in 2014, the court of a Chandigarh additional district sessions judge had observed that such persons deserved an exemplary and stringent punishment.

“Any breach of trust on either side can prove fatal and deadly. In the case in hand, Vajinder Paul, husband of deceased Pooja, went awry. He broke the trust of his wife deliberately. He crossed all limits of humanity when he, in furtherance of his common intention with his paramour, committed the murder of his wife,” the trial court had said.

The high court had upheld their conviction in January 2019, stating that the “chain of crime was complete”. Both convicts were also fined ₹70,000 each.

DECEASED KNEW OF HUSBAND’S AFFAIR

Pooja had married Paul in 2007, and the couple had a three-year-old daughter. Bains was also married and had a three-year-old son. Pooja was aware of her husband’s affair, which caused frequent fights between them.

According to the prosecution, the duo had eliminated Pooja as they both considered her a hurdle in their relationship.

Case timeline

July 13, 2012: Vajinder Paul picks up his wife, Pooja, and serves her a drink laced with intoxicants, before strangling her to death. Takes the body to Hoshiarpur and dumps it after setting it on fire

July 17: Paul is arrested after victim’s brother expresses suspicion

July 19: Pooja’s charred body found in Hoshiarpur

August 26, 2014: Paul, his paramour Renu Bains held guilty by a Chandigarh additional district sessions judge

October 7, 2014: The duo approach high court against the conviction

January 21, 2019: HC upholds the life sentence awarded to the convicts

October 25, 2019: Apex court dismisses Paul’s appeal in the first hearing.

