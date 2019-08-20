SUV attack case: Three booked for murder, two others absconding

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:12 IST

The police on Monday booked three persons on charges of murder and were on the lookout for two other accused in the sensational SUV attack case in Indira Nagar.

Two of the accused, Sandeep Singh and Sachin Chowdhary, were arrested on Sunday while the third accused, Vicky Chowdhary was held on Monday. The two other accused, Ishuveer Singh and Faiz Ali (son of a builder), were absconding, said police.

The investigators recovered two SUVs from the arrested accused. A probe is on to ascertain if one of these was used in the attack.

On Wednesday, some SUV-borne youths had hit three friends -- Pawan Singh, 22, Tushar Singh, 23 and Himanshu Singh, 23 – who were riding a scooty, after chasing them for around 2 km. Pawan and Tushar succumbed to injuries while Himanshu was still battling for life.

A police official said the builder’s son (Faiz Ali) was under the scanner as he was associated with the rivals of the victims and he also had a black SUV, which was similar to the vehicle that was captured in CCTV camera footage of the incident.

He said a police team had been deployed to trace Faiz and his SUV to crosscheck facts.

The builder’s son was missing from his house in Chandan village under Indira Nagar police station limits.

Moreover, Faiz’s role had also surfaced in the previous attack on one of the two deceased, Pawan Singh, on August 8, he added.

On August 12, Pawan had named four people -- Sandeep Singh, Sachin Chowdhary, Ishuveer Singh and Vicky Chowdhary alleging that they had attacked him on August 8. An FIR was lodged with the Indira Nagar police in this connection.

