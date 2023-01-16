Swiggy delivery agent who jumped off 3rd floor to escape dog attack dies: Report

Rizwan - a Swiggy delivery agent - died at a Hyderabad hospital Monday from injuries sustained after he jumped off the third floor of a building to escape an attack by a pet dog. A senior police official told news agency ANI that Rizwan had died and that a case had been filed against the dog's owner, who has been identified as Shobana.

The dog attack took place Wednesday night when Rizwan had gone to an apartment complex in the city's Banjara Hills neighbourhood to complete a food delivery order.

As Rizwan was handing over a parcel the dog - a German Shepherd - rushed out and pounced on him. Driven by fear Rizwan tried to escape by running away but the dog chased after him, and Rizwan jumped off the building's third floor in a desperate attempt to evade the animal.

After he fell Shobhana and her neighbours rushed to his rescue and shifted him to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for treatment.

Following a complaint from Rizwan's brother Mohammed Khaja on Thursday, Banjara Hills Police filed a case a case against Shobhana, claiming injuries caused due to negligence.

Those charges have now been revised to causing death by negligence.

"My brother was working at Swiggy. He died after being treated for a few days. He went to Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel but fell down trying to escape from the dog. I appeal to the Telangana government... we want justice. Police should take action," the brother told ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens. ...view detail