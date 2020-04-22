e-paper
Home / Cities / Tablighi Jamaat follower from Ludhiana discharged after recovery

Tablighi Jamaat follower from Ludhiana discharged after recovery

He was the first Tablighi Jamaat follower to have tested positive from Ludhiana

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana The 59- year-old from Chowki Mann, who was the first Tablighi Jamaat follower to have tested positive from Ludhiana, was discharged from the civil hospital on Wednesday after recovery.

He had been brought to the hospital on April 4 and two days later, he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Later, his 15-year-old nephew had also tested positive. The teen is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A dairy owner by profession, the 59-year-old, after his discharge stressed on the importance of testing and also said, “Doctors and paramedical staff are risking their lives to help us. We should treat them with respect and cooperate with them. Only test and treatment could help the patients and their near and dear one.”

He also thanked the village sarpanch and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for ensuring that his family receives timely ration in his absence.

“While the area around my house was sealed but I have been told that some Good Samaritan from the village used to provide whatever was required to the family,” he said.

