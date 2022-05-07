Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Tajinder Bagga case: Manish Sisodia breaks silence, says BJP going all out to save a ‘goon’
delhi news

Tajinder Bagga case: Manish Sisodia breaks silence, says BJP going all out to save a ‘goon’

The arrest by Punjab Police--and subsequent release--of Delhi BJP spokesperson Bagga has triggered an intense war of words between the AAP and BJP.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrives at his residence after being produced before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate, in New Delhi. (HT_PRINT)
Published on May 07, 2022 02:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday became the senior-most party member to react on the arrest by Punjab Police--and later release--of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, as he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'going all out to protect a goon’. 

Also Read | BJP's Sirsa says cop who arrested Tajinder Bagga had 'drug links': 10 points

“The BJP and its governments are using their political might to save a goon who spoke against communal harmony and Punjab and tried to incite a riot in the state. BJP is a party of goons and uses its governments as goons. They never talk about things like education, health, inflation and unemployment,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, without directly naming Bagga.

Also Read | AAP, BJP in war of words over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

 

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | BJP marks Tajinder Bagga 'Ghar Wapsi' as Delhi, Haryana cops thwart Punjab move

Sisodia's tweet came a day after a team of the Punjab Police arrested Bagga for an alleged inflammatory tweet against AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, of whom the 36-year-old is a staunch critic. The Punjab Police, which reports to the state's newly-elected AAP government, said that the BJP leader ignored five previous summons to appear for questioning in the case.

Also Read | Who is Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga? Leader at centre of AAP-BJP’s latest tussle

On the other hand, the Delhi Police, which reports to the Union home ministry and, therefore, the BJP-ruled Centre, said it was not given any prior intimation by its Punjab counterparts that a team will come to arrest Tajinder Bagga. In a dramatic sequence of events that followed, the Punjab Police team, while taking Bagga to a court in Mohali, was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra; Haryana, which has a BJP government, borders both Delhi and Punjab.

Also Read | What Haryana said after stopping Punjab cops who arrested BJP's Tajinder Bagga

Eventually, he was ‘handed back’ to the Delhi Police who brought him back to the national capital. The force has also filed a ‘kidnapping’ FIR against its Punjab counterparts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
manish sisodia aam aadmi party bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP