Tamil Nadu: Explosion occurs in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar

Mar 06, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Police officials have rushed to the spot. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

A sudden explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday.

The District Collector of Virudhunagar V P Jeyaseelan confirmed the explosion.

Further information is awaited.

Topics
tamil nadu explosion
