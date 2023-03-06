Tamil Nadu: Explosion occurs in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar
ANI |
Police officials have rushed to the spot. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
A sudden explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday.
The District Collector of Virudhunagar V P Jeyaseelan confirmed the explosion.
Police officials have rushed to the spot. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
Further information is awaited.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}