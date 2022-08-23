Tamil Nadu: Two Bangladesh citizens held for staying without visa for a year

The Perundurai police arrested two Bangladesh nationals for staying in Erdoe, Tamil Nadu without visa. Based on information, the police raided a premises at Panikkampalayam on Monday, where they found two persons identified as Samsusjoman Sardar (39) and Allaudin Gazi (33) staying without proper permit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food

The two when inquired admitted that they are working in a private firm for the past one-year without any visa. The police arrested them and registered a case under section 3 (2) (c) read with 14 of the Foreigners Act and 3 (3) Passport (entry to India) Act. The Bangladesh nationals passports were seized by the police. They were later taken to Puzal prison in Chennai and were remanded there, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON