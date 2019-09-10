Teacher alleges that student threatened him for seizing gun from bag

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:07 IST

Greater Noida: A student was booked for threatening a Jewar government-aided school’s physical education teacher after the teacher allegedly found a countrymade gun in his schoolbag.

The suspect is a class 11 student of an inter college in Jewar and is a resident of a village nearby. He is on the run and as his age has not been ascertained yet, his identity is being withdrawn and he may be a minor.

Police said the teacher filed a complaint at the Jewar police station on Monday. He said as the use of mobile phone is not allowed in the classroom, the school conducts routine inspections.

“On September 3, I was conducting an inspection of students’ bags and found a countrymade gun in the suspect’s bag. I immediately informed the principal. The principal seized the gun and asked the student to report to school with his father,” he said.

The teacher said soon, the student returned with his father. “The principal handed over the gun to the father after the student apologised,” the teacher claimed in the FIR.

The teacher said the student visited the school again on Monday. He along with his accomplices thrashed another student, believing that it was he who told the teacher about the gun in the bag.

“The suspect later came to me and threatened me with dire consequences. He said “my countdown has begun” and that I would be killed within five days. The student also threatened me that I will ”have to pay” for seizing his gun,” the teacher said in the FIR.

The school principal said he has ordered an internal inquiry into the matter. “The student and the teacher have some personal issues. The allegations levelled by the teacher are not correct. An internal inquiry committee will submit a report and we will take action accordingly,” he said. He also denied that he had seized the gun from the student.

The teacher, however, said the suspect student was known to the principal. “The principal is trying to shield the student,” he alleged.

As for the age of the suspect, the principal said he does not have the details offhand.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Jewar police station, said a case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. “The teacher alleged that the principal had released the gun to the student’s father. We are investigating the matter. The suspect student is on the run,” he said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 21:07 IST