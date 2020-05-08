Teen leaves for UP on foot, Khanna police hand him over to parents

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:49 IST

A 14-year-old boy, who had left Ludhiana on foot for his native village in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued on Thursday night.

Members of the Child Welfare Society, Khanna, had found the teenaged boy, a resident of Janta Nagar, Ludhiana, wandering on the streets and taken him to the Khanna police station.

Society member Munish Verma said when they found the boy, he revealed that he had left his house without informing his parents.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajan Parminder Singh said, “The boy was feeling bored due to isolation amid lockdown and decided to head out for his native village in UP after his parents refused to leave. But, by the time he reached Khanna, he felt weary and realised that he won’t be able to make it to his native village.”

The boy’s father, who is a labourer, said once the boy came to know that the government had arranged trains and buses for migrant labourers, he had started pressuring him and his wife to leave for their native village. But they were not ready to go, so he left on his own, he added.