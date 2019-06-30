Teen stabs brother to death after fight over mobile phone

A 16-year-old allegedly killed his 19-year-old brother after they fought over the former playing games on his mobile phone, in Bhiwandi on Saturday.

The teenager, who is a school drop-out, attacked his brother with a pair of scissors and stabbed him four times, after banging the boy’s head on a wall, in their house at a slum in Guljar Nagar.

“The brothers lived with their mother and two sisters, while their father works as a labourer in Dubai,” said Mamta D’Souza, senior police inspector at Shanti Nagar police station. “The family has only one mobile phone and the younger brother was playing games on it. He refused to give the phone to his brother even after the latter had asked him for it. The victim then scolded the younger brother, who got angry and attacked the former with a pair of scissors.”

“The victim was rushed to a government hospital, but was declared dead on arrival,” said Santosh Borate, police inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, adding that he was studying in FYJC, while the younger brother had stopped attending school after Class 7. D’Souza said the younger brother has been detained and sent to remand home in Bhiwandi.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 05:05 IST