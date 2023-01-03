T'gana HC directs Congress strategist to appear before police over remarks against CM

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu to appear before the Hyderabad Police in connection with a case over alleged derogatory remarks on social media platforms against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kanugolu, had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking direction to quash the FIR registered against him and also the notice issued under Section 41A of the CrPC. However, the Court today rejected the plea. The Court directed Kanugolu to appear before the police and cooperate with the investigators, though it ordered the police not to take any coercive action against him.

Also Read | BRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana high court transfers probe to CBI, party slams 'hiding mouse'

The Hyderabad Police had raided the office of Kanugolu in December 2022 in connection with cases registered over alleged derogatory posts in social media against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his family members and the ruling BRS government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Telangana high court directs state to impose curbs on gatherings amid concernsover new variant

After the raid, three persons working at the office of Kanugolu, were taken into custody, but they were later let off. Police had named Kanugolu as an accused in the case. The Congress poll strategist, who was absconding then was summoned by the police and a notice was issued to him under section 41A of CrPC asking him to appear before the police, though he had sought time for it.

Subsequently, Kanugolu had approached the High Court challenging the FIR against him and also the notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON