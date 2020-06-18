Ten more cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 595

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:59 IST

Ten more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 595, officials said.

Four cases were reported from Shimla, three from Kangra, two from Solan and one from Chamba.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a couple is among three cases reported from the district. The 55-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife, both residents of Lahad village in Jaisingpur sub-division, returned from Delhi on June 7 in their car. “The husband-wife duo have co-morbidities and are being shifted to the Dedicated Covid-Hospital in Dharamshala,” the DC said.

Besides, a 27-year-old man who returned from south Delhi on June 11 in a taxi and was under home quarantine has tested positive. He is asymptomatic with no co-morbidity and was shifted to Covid-Care Centre, Baijnath.

The DC said the district has 56 active cases as one patient has recovered.

The fresh cases in Shimla include a husband-wife duo aged 38 and 36 from Jubbal tehsil, who returned from Delhi. Besides, a 23-year-old youth who returned to Delhi from Canada a few days back and then travelled to Shimla has tested positive. He was under institutional quarantine. Another Delhi-returnee, a 29-year-old man is also among the new patients.

Among the two cases reported in Solan, one is the primary contact of a former panchayat representative. One case was reported from Chamba.

So far, Himachal has recorded 595 cases, of which 373 have recovered while six people, three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

203 ACTIVE CASES

There are 203 active cases in the state as five patients were discharged on Thursday. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 158 cases followed by Hamirpur with 141 cases. Una has recorded a total of 77 cases; Solan has 63 cases, Chamba 43, Bilaspur 29, Sirmaur 28, Shimla 26, Mandi 23, Kullu four and Kinnaur three cases.

Eleven of the 12 districts of Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only Covid-free district.