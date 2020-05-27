Tennis academies ready for action, courts sanitised

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 17:36 IST

In preparation for tennis action after lockdown, the Maharashtra state lawn tennis association (MSLTA) has taken the first step forward by issuing guidelines to players, coaches, and tennis centres across the city.

The guidelines have received a positive response from tennis organisers and coaches around the city.

“I have read MSLTA guideline note completely and we will be definitely following all of them at our Deccan Gymkhana courts. We are just waiting for directives from the state government on when to start, I hope activities resume soon,” said Ashwin Girme, secretary of the tennis department at Deccan Gymkhana club.

Ankita Raina who is currently ranked 122 in singles WTA ranking, said “ All guideline by each tennis associations around the world are in line with ITF guidelines as per WHO recommendations. Taking into consideration players safety, players will have to follow it strictly,in these times safety is more important than practice or training.”

With tennis academies closed for the last two months, owners have begun cleaning and sanitising the courts.

“I hope we can start after May 31, I have completed the sanitisation of the courts and all the equipments. We can maintain social distance in tennis and MSLTA guidelines are a perfect way to resume the sports,” said Navnath Shete, owner of Metrocity sports and health club who has four courts in Ideal Colony, Kothrud.

The coach of Bounce tennis academy, Kedar Shah is eagerly waiting to restart tennis activities.

“There is no date given from when we can restart tennis in MSLTA guidelines but I hope, after May 31 we can resume. We will set protocols at our academy and e-passes will be given to all the players while other visitors will need a guest pass to enter the academy. Social distancing rules will be followed strictly,” added Shah.