Home / Cities / Thane district gets ₹35-crore fund from state to deal with Covid-19

Thane district gets ₹35-crore fund from state to deal with Covid-19

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:47 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government has provided additional funds to various districts within the state to handle the pandemic well, and Thane district has received ₹35 crore as part of the fund.

The fund has been divided among various municipal corporations in the district. This includes ₹5 crore for Thane Municipal Corporation and ₹10 crore each for Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

“In order to contain the pandemic and ensure a stronger healthcare facility within the district, I had requested for additional funds from the disaster relief fund which has been granted. It will give us a stronger platform to manage the pandemic,” said Eknath Shinde, guardian minister of Thane.

These funds will be used to provide better medical facilities to patients, conduct more tests and provide Kits and masks to healthcare professionals. “As there is a higher number of cases in these four municipal corporations, the funds have been divided accordingly to aid them in their fight against Coronavirus,” said an official from Thane Collectorate.

“We are glad that we got these funds to be able to provide better facilities for the healthcare staff and patients. We were in need of additional funds and this has been a boon,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

