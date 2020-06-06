e-paper
Thane records 124 new cases, nears 4,000 mark

Thane records 124 new cases, nears 4,000 mark

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:23 IST
Thane reported 124 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,919. No death was reported on Saturday.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “Around 124 new positive cases were reported from the city on Saturday and 80 patients were discharged from various hospitals. The total number of patients discharged is 1,750 while the number of active cases is 2,056.”

TMC has hired three cardiac ambulances and will hire four more to meet the increasing demand. Malvi added, “At present, the city has 88 ambulances in its fleet, out of which, eight are cardiac ambulances.”

Markets crowded

The start of weekend and opening of many shops led to a huge crowd in Thane markets on Saturday. The Kharkar Ali lane which is a wholesale market for groceries and dry fruits was a complete chaos.

There was a lot of crowd in Jambli Naka and Naupada markets too.

The Thane Nagar Police said there was no violation of safety rules.

Ramrao Somvanshi, senior police inspector of Thane Nagar police station, said, “There are more shoppers today compared to yesterday. However, people are following social-distancing norm and standing in queues outside shops.”

