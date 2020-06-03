e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 104 new cases

Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 104 new cases

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:40 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Four Covid patients died and 104 new cases were reported from Thane on Tuesday. The number of cases in the city is 3,300 while 98 people have died so far.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “The death of four people, including a woman, was recorded in the city on Tuesday. A 68-year-old woman from Sawarkarnagar died in Kalsekar Hospital on May 31. A 70-year-old man from Majiwada and a 53-year-old man from Kasarvadavli are both from Majiwada Manpada ward. The fourth death is of a 52-year-old man from Indira Nagar who died on June 1.”

The highest number of 25 cases was recorded in Wagale Estate followed by 20 in Naupada-Kopri ward and 19 in Kalwa ward.

Sixty-five patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city, taking the total number of patients who recovered to 1,774. The city has a recovery rate of 45%.

The city has 280 containment zones compared to the 235 zones last week.

top news
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
Mumbai Police impose Section 144 in view of Cyclone Nisarga
Mumbai Police impose Section 144 in view of Cyclone Nisarga
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In