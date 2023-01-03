'The men knew she was stuck': Delhi woman's friend who was riding pillion with her

The occupants of a car which dragged a Delhi woman for several kilometers on New Year's Day knew she was trapped under the vehicle, said the friend who was riding pillion with Anjali, the victim, on the fateful day.

“After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under it. The men inside knew the woman was stuck under their car. After the accident, I didn't inform the police but went home,” news agency ANI quoted the pillion rider, Nidhi, as saying, on Tuesday.

On fleeing from the spot instead of informig the police or helping Anjali, who later died, Nidhi said she got scared. “She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away from there, didn't tell anything to anyone,” said Nidhi.

Earlier, making the revelation the deceased had a pillion rider on her scooty, the Delhi Police said the friend didn't sustain any injury. “She (Nidhi) is cooperating with us in the investigation. In CCTV footage, Nidhi was seen accompanying the victim just before the incident,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (law and order).

The five men who were arrested for dragging Anjali under the car have said they had no idea someone was stuck under it. According to police, the accused were returning from Haryana's Murthal after celebrating New Year when they hit the two-wheeler in national capital's Sultanpuri.

The victim's preliminary autopsy has ruled out sexual assault. Her family had alleged she was raped as well, while the police said it was only the collision that caused her death.

