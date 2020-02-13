Thieves cut open ATM in Sohna, decamp with ₹2.5 lakh

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:02 IST

Gurugram: At least three unidentified miscreants allegedly cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank and stole ₹2.5 lakh at Lakhowas village in Sohna on Wednesday night. This is the second such incident in 10 days.

According to the police, the incident took place around midnight and was reported to the police around 10am on Thursday when the security guard arrived and found the shutter’s lock broken.

The suspects used a gas cutter to cut open the ATM, the police said, adding that the security guard was not present at the time of the incident.

Devender Kumar, station house officer, Sohna City police station, said that the police have recovered the CCTV footage, in which at least three men could be seen arriving in a WagonR car with industrial tools around midnight.

“The suspects are yet to be identified. We are conducting an investigation,” said Kumar.

Another police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects took more than two hours to cut open the ATM and over ₹2.5 lakh was stolen. “The suspects had done a recce of the area and were aware that cash was recently replenished in the ATM,” said the official.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna City police station.

Recently, the city has witnessed several such cases.

On February 3, thieves had used a grinder machine to cut open an ATM and decamped with ₹6.42 lakh on Sohna road in Badshahpur.

On January 19, miscreants had allegedly cut open an ATM of a private bank with a gas cutter and stole ₹69,000 near Chhotu Ram Chowk at Sheetla Mata Colony in Sector 5. The suspects had sprayed some chemical on CCTV cameras inside the kiosk to avoid being identified before escaping.

On December 22, 2019, at least four thieves had allegedly cut open an ATM of a private bank with a gas cutter and stole over ₹18.39 lakh in village Kankrola near Kherki Daula.