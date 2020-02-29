Those responsible for Delhi violence must be booked: Anurag Thakur

cities

Minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday said those responsible for triggering violence in Delhi must be booked and penalised under the law of land.

“There are some people who are trying to harm the nation, but they would soon be nabbed. There is a need to maintain peace and communal harmony in the country,” he said in Tounidevi here.

Replying to a question regarding the proposed merger of more banks, he said it was the “need of the hour”.

“The recent steps taken by the NDA government have resulted in improvement in the physical health of banks. It’s due to the timely and effective steps of the central government that more than four crore people have received their money blocked due to one reason or another,” Anurag added.

‘Coronavirus unlikely to hit India’

The Union minister said he had talked to the senior bosses of Indian industries and they were sure that coronavirus was unlikely to hit them if it was brought under control in time.

“However, if it (coronavirus) continued for more time, it might harm the people,” he added.

The minister had on Friday evening laid the foundation stone of a multi-purpose community centre costing Rs 83 lakh at Barin village of the district.

He said with the construction of this building, all sorts of indoor and outdoor facilities would be made available to the people.