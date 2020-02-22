Three cases of cyber fraud reported in city

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:25 IST

PUNE Three cases of cybercrime have been reported in different parts of the city, including Deccan, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Hadapsar on Saturday, according to police officials.

The Deccan police have lodged a cheating case against unidentified persons for cheating a 75-year-old person to the tune of Rs 74,973 on December 23, 2019. According to the complaint, a message was sent on the victim’s phone seeking a Know Your Customer (KYC) update.

The victim called on the number mentioned in the message wherein the person who answered the call asked him to deposit Rs 10 as update charges through his credit card and instead siphoned off the amount in an online transaction.

Police sub-inspector RT Chavan who is the investigating officer in the case said, “A case under IT Act has been lodged and the investigation is on to track the digital footprints of the cybercriminals involved in the fraud.”

In the second incident, a 59- year-old woman has lodged a complaint with Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against a social media friend who duped her to the tune of Rs 15 lakh between October 2019 and February 2020. According to the police, the victim befriended the man on a social network site.

“The man later informed her that he has sent a number of expensive gifts for her and they were seized at Delhi airport by the customs department. He later made fake calls to her feigning as customs department officials and asked her to deposit Rs 15 lakh as Goods and Services Tax (GST) fees as against the release of the expensive gifts. The woman fell into the trap and was cheated,” police said.

In the third incident, an unidentified mobile caller duped a 42-year-old woman, a resident of Hadapsar, on the pretext of calling for an update on an online payment app and duped her to the tune of Rs 60,000 on January 29, 2020.

Police inspector (crime) Saleem Chaus is investigating the case and said that a case under relevant sections of the IT Act has been lodged against an unidentified person. No arrests have been made so far in all the three cases, cyber police station officials said.