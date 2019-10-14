Three cops suspended after farmer ‘beaten to death’ in police custody

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:24 IST

Three police personnel were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated following an accusation of police brutality by the relatives of an arrested accused who succumbed to his injuries at the Meerut Medical College in the wee hours of Monday.

The family of the deceased, Pradeep Kumar, 31, a resident of Lakhan village in Pilkhuwa area, alleged that police picked him up on Sunday afternoon and they only learned about his whereabouts after he was admitted to a hospital.

“The family of the deceased has alleged that the man died due to police brutality. Considering the gravity of the allegations, the superintendent of police has suspended three officials. Post-mortem examination is being performed. Further investigation will be taken up after the PM report comes out,” said additional director general of police (ADG) Prashant Kumar.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Chijarsi police chowki of Pilkhuwa in Hapur district on Sunday night. “Inspector Yogesh Baliyan, chowki in-charge Ajab Singh and constable Manish Kumar have been suspended,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Pradeep’s family members and other villagers sat on an indefinite protest at the Meerut Medical College, where he was declared dead, and demanded justice. They also demanded that an FIR be registered against the guilty police personnel.

Former pradhan of Lakhan village, Ajit Tomar, alleged that the police picked up Pradeep without giving any explanation or mentioning the charges under which he was being detained. “They beat him up brutally and when his condition deteriorated, a police officer admitted him to the Meerut Medical College and left. When we (he and Pradeep’s kin) spoke to the hospital staff, they told us that Pradeep was brought dead,” said Tomar.

A video shared on social media, a copy of which is in the possession of HT, allegedly shows injury marks on the victim’s body.

“A panel of doctors is performing the post-mortem examination. Action will be initiated against the accused on the basis of their report and other evidences. The guilty will not be spared,” said the ADG.

He said that heavy police force had been deployed in and around Lakhan village to maintain law and order.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 18:19 IST