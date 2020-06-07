e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three in police custody for attacking former legislator, one accused on the run

Three in police custody for attacking former legislator, one accused on the run

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Three people were remanded to two days in police custody while one man is on the run after a former legislator from Pune lodged a complaint of assault and outraging of modesty against four men for allegedly attacking her on Saturday night.

“The one who attacked us is yet to be arrested,” said the complainant.

The arrested men were identified as Amar Sayaji Bansode, 26, Vinod Suresh Gende, 26, and Rohidas alias Tejas Rajendra Kamble, 19, all residents of Ganajay society in Kothrud area of Pune.

According to a complaint lodged by the 34-year-old former legislator, her father-in-law was walking their dog outside the society at 5:30pm on Saturday when the incident happened.

“They were all drunk when it happened. Nobody has sustained any serious injuries. A medical test was performed on the complainant. The fourth accused is on the run,” said police sub-inspector Amol Ghodake of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

The accused men started shouting at the complainant’s father-in-law and his dog. As they got into an argument, the accused allegedly started throwing glass bottles and stones at the older man. As the man ran inside the gates of the society he lives in, the complainant went outside the gate to confront the men. Residents from the locality, who are witnesses in the case, also joined the complainant as she tried to confront the men who then manhandled her, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station against the four.

top news
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In