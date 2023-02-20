Three Karnataka men held at Goa's Vagator beach during random narco tests

A total of seven people, including three from Karnataka were booked in a joint operation by the Goa police’s crime branch and Anti-Narcotics Cell for alleged consumption of narcotics drugs, reported news agency ANI. All the accused were caught during the random checks on Saturday at the Vagator beach in Goa.

The two accused from Karnataka were identified as Sandesh S Naik, 28, and M Vijaya Shankar,24. The other accused in the case are from Kerala and Gujarat and everyone was at Goa for a vacation. The SP further informed that with the help of the SOTAKO machine, the oral saliva screening was done randomly for which they all tested positive. The SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi said that there is zero tolerance for drugs and that such random checking for consumption of drugs will continue in future. Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of SP North, Nidhin Valsan, IPS and SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

In January, Mangaluru Police in Karnataka arrested nine people, including doctors, on Saturday over alleged involvement in consumption and peddling of narcotic substances. Among those held, there were also medical students at a private college in Mangaluru. Students and doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka were reportedly among the arrested people. In January alone, the police in Mangaluru have made twenty-four arrests in drug related cases.

