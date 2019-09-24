Time Residency Society demands improved electricity connection

cities

Gurugram: The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Time Residency, a residential group housing society in Sector 63 on Golf Course Extension Road, has written to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Tuesday, demanding permanent electricity connection from a 33 kilovolt (kv) sub-station.

The society currently has electricity connection from an 11kilovolt-ampere(kva) feeder, which is not sufficient to sustain the load. As a result, the feeder trips many times a day, causing resentment among residents and forcing them to use diesel generators as a power backup, RWA members said.

Buyers started moving to the society in 2015. At that time, it was supposed to be connected with a 33-kv substation either in Sector 65 or in Sector 58.

The 33-kv substation in Sector 65 is almost ready, although it is yet to be commissioned. On the other hand, the substation in Sector 58 is under construction. As a temporary measure, the DHBVN has connected the society with Sector 57 substation with an 11-kv feeder.

SK Mishra, RWA president, said, “We have sent a reminder on Tuesday to the DHBVN to provide us electricity from a 33-kv substation as promised by the Haryana government. It was part of the licence granted to the developer for the society. However, for the past three years, we are dependent on a temporary 11-kv feeder. It is insufficient and it trips many times a day. It damages electrical appliances and disturbs our daily routine as well. Further, we are forced to pay for diesel consumption for power backup that goes up to 20,000 to 30,000 litres a month.”

Like Time Residency, many other societies in the nearby sectors of 61, 62, 63 have temporary electricity connections from DHBVN’s 11-kv feeders. They are to be connected with the nearest 33-kv substation as a permanent solution.

Manish Mishra, a resident of Heritage One at Sector 62, said, “We have been waiting for permanent electricity connections ever since we shifted to the society in December 2015. Almost four years have passed but we are still dependent on an 11-kv feeder, which is not adequate to fulfil our need. We use diesel generators for power and pay a good amount of money every month. Apart from being expensive, it is also environmentally damaging.”

The DHBVN said that the builders of sectors 61, 62, 63 (and a few others) were to provide land and pay for construction of a 33-kva substation for permanent electricity supply of their societies.

When asked about the matter, Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN, said, “We did not have adequate land to construct 33-kv substations to provide electricity to all the newly developed societies in these sectors. This is why the Haryana government introduced a policy in 2017, asking builders to provide land individually or collectively. The developer of Time Residency and seven other societies have earmarked a site at Sector 61. They have also decided to construct a substation themselves. It will be called a switching station and will be connected to the Sector 65 substation. I will check with them why not they have started construction.”

He further added, “Another substation of 33kv in Sector 65 is also almost ready and would soon be commissioned. These substations will collectively resolve the electricity problem of these areas.”

