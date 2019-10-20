Tiwari’s son, wife and mother speak in different voices

cities

LUCKNOW Satyam, Kamlesh Tiwari’s son, demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder case.

“We want the NIA probe. Can’t say whom to trust and if the killers are actually those whom the police and the administration are pointing to, it’s ok. But we really don’t know the authenticity of those detained (in the case) and if they are the same caught on CCTV. Ideally, we would want an NIA probe,” he said.

“I don’t really know ... If the real culprits would be arrested ... or innocents framed. We have no faith in the administration and would want an NIA investigation,” he added.

Mother alleges BJP leader behind her son’s murder

“I have been crying myself hoarse since my son’s murder that a local BJP leader was behind it. I have been taking his name openly. But the police didn’t bother to listen to me. They kept on asking me what I want, what I want even when I was telling them openly about whom I have suspicion on,” she alleged. Kamlesh’s wife had earlier threatened to self immolate if the ‘real culprits’ weren’t arrested.

